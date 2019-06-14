Delhi: Two-wheeler hit by truck, man pulls daughter to safety, wife dies

A 21-year-old woman died while her husband and two-year-old daughter sustained injuries after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a truck in Najafgarh Thursday. Police said the truck was trying to overtake the vehicle when the accident took place.

While Nisha Kumar was crushed under the rear tyre of the truck, her husband Rajesh Kumar managed to pull their daughter to safety.

The truck driver, identified as Ram Kishore (24), has been arrested and a case registered against him.

“We received a call in the afternoon about an accident. We went to the spot and arrested the driver. The family was rushed to Rao Tula Ram Hospital, where Nisha was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

Rajesh and his daughter suffered minor injuries and are being treated at the hospital, said police. The family lives in Jhajjar, Haryana, and often travelled to Delhi for work.