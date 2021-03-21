Delhi: Two threaten women with pistol, snatch gold chains

No arrests have been made in the case yet. Police said they are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the accused and nab them.

Two men on a bike fired in the air before snatching gold chains from two women in Rohini on Wednesday morning. The incident took place when the women were walking towards a park.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the accused stopping the women and threatening them with a pistol. While the pillion rider chases one of the women, the bike rider stops and targets the other. Both men can be seen pointing guns at the women. While one woman appears to drop the chain on the road, the other woman is seen pleading with the accused.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. Police said they are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the accused and nab them.