Delhi: Two suicides on Metro premises

Two men committed suicide, and a third tried to kill himself unsuccessfully, at different Metro stations in the capital Tuesday.

In the first incident, Amit Soni (25), a research executive working with OYO, died when he stood at the edge of the platform and stuck his head out just as the train approached New Ashok Nagar Metro station at 2.19 pm.

“He hailed from Gwalior. No suicide note was found,” said Vikram Porwal, DCP (Metro). Police said he got married two months ago.

Another man, Rajiv, jumped on the road from Uttam Nagar East Metro station at 9.38 am. In a suicide note, he said he was under heavy debt.

Around 9 pm, a 33-year-old man jumped in front of a moving train at Dwarka Mor Metro station and sustained injuries.