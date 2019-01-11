Delhi: Two shot dead in revenge bid, 3 held

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing two men, including an Uber driver, and dumping their bodies on the Nangloi-Najafgarh road in outer Delhi’s Ranhola.

Advertising

Police said the accused —Deepak Tiwari (18), Suraj Tiwari (21) and Shrikant (20) — wanted to kill a third person, one Sachin Thapa, but he managed to escape. “Deepak was allegedly beaten up by the victims during an altercation over money. Following this, he hatched the plot to murder them along with his brother and a friend,” a senior police officer said.

During questioning, the accused admitted to killing Neeraj (21) and Deepak (21) on the night of January 6, and that their “main target” was Thapa, police said.

“Tiwari, who was riding pillion, fired six-seven bullets at Deepak and Neeraj. They then chased Thapa, but he escaped,” said DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav.

Advertising

Police said Thapa and Neeraj beat up Deepak Tiwari on December 16. “The duo were demanding money from the accused. Tiwari even filed a complaint against Thapa at Ranhola police station. But he felt insulted. He, with his elder brother and a friend, hatched the plan to kill them,” Yadav said.