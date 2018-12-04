Delhi: Two shot at over friend’s altercation with DJ

Two persons, including a juvenile, were shot at in southwest Delhi’s Palam village after one of their friends got into a scuffle with a DJ over playing music. Police said three of the accused have been arrested and a search is on to nab the fourth.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening, when Mohit (24) was at a “kua pujan” ceremony in Palam village.

“Around 10 pm, Mohit got into a heated argument with the DJ over not playing music. Their argument later turned into scuffle and the DJ was beaten up by Mohit and his friends,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the DJ called his employer to the spot. “The employer called a few others and they got into a scuffle with Mohit. The employer’s friends whipped out pistols and opened three rounds of fire. Two of the bullets hit Mohit’s friends,” a police officer said.

Police reached the spot after a PCR call was made.

“Police were questioning eyewitnesses when they got a call from Venkateshwar Hospital that two persons with gunshot injuries were being treated,” the officer said.

Police went to the hospital and recorded Mohit’s statement, who said he had asked the DJ to play music after 10 pm, but his staff objected and a quarrel ensued.

DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said, “We have arrested the employer, his brother and another person. We also recovered a country-made pistol from the spot. A search is on the arrest the fourth accused.”