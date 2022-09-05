scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Days after two shootings in Delhi, assailants still at large

Police suspect jailed gangsters from the Gogi gang targeted the victim over his alleged links to the rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang

burari shootingPolice also suspect the case is linked to another shooting in Outer Delhi, where two men were gunned down in a case of mistaken identity in Bakkarwala.

Days after a 48-year-old realtor and hotelier was shot at by unknown assailants in North Delhi’s Burari, he succumbed to the injuries at a city hospital. Police said the assailants had fired four times at the victim, Amit Gupta, on August 30 and fled the spot.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. Police suspect jailed gangsters from the Gogi gang targeted Gupta over his alleged links to the rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang. Out of the four bullets, two hit Lakra in the abdomen and the other two hit his legs.

In CCTV footage obtained from the spot, the accused can be seen running 500-600 metres after the firing. More people could be involved, said police.

More from Delhi

Police also suspect the case is linked to another shooting in Outer Delhi, where two men were gunned down in a case of mistaken identity in Bakkarwala. Police said Gogi’s henchman, Ankesh Lakra, had allegedly sent his associates to extort money from a local businessman, but they entered the wrong house and killed the men on August 29. While Lakra was arrested in connection with the case, the assailants are still absconding.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:42:03 am
Next Story

Delhi: Fire at building near Chandni Chowk metro station, no casualties

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement