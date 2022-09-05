Days after two shootings in Delhi, assailants still at large

Days after a 48-year-old realtor and hotelier was shot at by unknown assailants in North Delhi’s Burari, he succumbed to the injuries at a city hospital. Police said the assailants had fired four times at the victim, Amit Gupta, on August 30 and fled the spot.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. Police suspect jailed gangsters from the Gogi gang targeted Gupta over his alleged links to the rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang. Out of the four bullets, two hit Lakra in the abdomen and the other two hit his legs.

In CCTV footage obtained from the spot, the accused can be seen running 500-600 metres after the firing. More people could be involved, said police.

Police also suspect the case is linked to another shooting in Outer Delhi, where two men were gunned down in a case of mistaken identity in Bakkarwala. Police said Gogi’s henchman, Ankesh Lakra, had allegedly sent his associates to extort money from a local businessman, but they entered the wrong house and killed the men on August 29. While Lakra was arrested in connection with the case, the assailants are still absconding.