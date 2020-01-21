Delhi: Two ran fake domestic help agency to dupe clients, arrested

The couple have allegedly duped several others in Sarita Vihar and Kalkaji. (Representational Image) The couple have allegedly duped several others in Sarita Vihar and Kalkaji. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police arrested a couple who allegedly ran a fake agency to deploy domestic helps and cheated people in South East Delhi’s Kalkaji. According to police, the husband posed as the owner of the agency and collected the advance while his wife, who was deployed as the help, would flee with the house owners’ money and belongings.

Police said they were acting on a complaint filed by a woman, who said that her domestic help, whom she had hired through the agency, fled with her money.

“The woman hired the accused from an agency called ‘Greater Kailash Maid Service’. On January 18, a man, Gaurav, came to her house and took an advance of Rs 33,000. The same day the domestic help, Sita, fled from the house,” said DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

The couple have allegedly duped several others in Sarita Vihar and Kalkaji. The woman would escape after Gaurav had taken the money or after committing robbery inside the house.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App