Delhi: Two railway cops arrested for ‘raping’ minor girl

Delhi Police has arrested two constables from the Railway Protection Special Force for allegedly raping a minor girl near New Delhi Railway Station, said officials on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on June 12. Police said the minor, who works as a domestic help in East Delhi, went to NDLS to get a train to her hometown in Jharkhand. Police said one of the constables approached her there: “He lied to her, saying he would help her board a train… The constable then called his colleague and the men allegedly forced the girl to drink liquor. They took her to nearby ground and allegedly raped her,” said a police officer.

DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj said the girl later approached a Delhi Police constable after which a case was filed. Police arrested the accused Premchand and Pradeep Monday.

