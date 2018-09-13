Delhi: Two Polo horses dead within 20 days, police launch probe

The seven-year-old female horse was taken for exercise at 5 am, but didn’t eat the usual breakfast. (Representational) The seven-year-old female horse was taken for exercise at 5 am, but didn’t eat the usual breakfast. (Representational)

BB Star woke up at the crack of dawn on Monday and went about the morning routine. The seven-year-old female horse was taken for exercise at 5 am, but didn’t eat the usual breakfast. Three hours later, it was in deep distress, writhing in pain. By afternoon, it had been declared dead.

The racing horse owned by a Delhi-based lawyer is the second animal to die within a span of 17 days at the Army Polo and Riding Club (APRC) in Inderpuri, prompting the caretaker to approach police. Police have taken the horse to a mortuary based in Ghazipur, and the post-mortem report is expected in 14 days.

The first racing horse, a ten-year-old gelding, died on August 26 inside a godown owned by the lawyer, Amir Pasricha, at the club. Pasricha has in the past sponsored several Polo tournaments in Delhi. The post-mortem of that animal could not be conducted as there was no mortuary to handle such a large animal, and because nothing seemed amiss at the time, police said. However, when BB Star died, a police complaint was filed. When contacted, Pasricha declined to comment.

The FIR, registered by Ramdhir Singh, caretaker of the horse, states: “BB Star died writhing in pain and I suspect someone poisoned my horse or fed some suspicious substance when I was not present.” Police have lodged an FIR under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50) and started a probe.

Both horses were procured by the lawyer when they were around four years old. Truvelant star, a class-1 horse, was converted into a racing horse that later took part in several Polo jumping tournaments, and was also trained in the Olympic sport of Dressage. Following the two deaths, the family has shifted the last surviving horse, Takdeer, that was rescued and trained in Polo, to their residence, police said.

“The horse was trained in jumping competitions and the lawyer’s daughter could make the horse jump without a saddle and obey commands at a whistle,” said a police officer.

BB Star, on the other hand, was trained for Polo and had contracted Laminitis for one year. The horse was, however, ready for Polo tournaments when it died. Following the two deaths, the family has shifted the last surviving horse, Takdeer, that was rescued and trained in Polo, to their residence, police said.

