Delhi: Two more hospitals to tackle Covid cases

Each hospital medical superintendent has been asked to set aside 100 beds each and turn them into Covid wards.

With the number of cases rising in Delhi, the government has partially converted two more of its hospitals — Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Baba Sahab Ambedkar Hospital — into Covid facilities.

Each hospital medical superintendent has been asked to set aside 100 beds each and turn them into Covid wards.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 4,473 cases – the highest till date. As the city’s testing figures have gone up – over 62,000 people were tested on Tuesday – so have the number of cases. The overall positivity rate is around 10%, while the average positivity rate over the past week hovers around the 7% mark. Almost a fifth of the tests were conducted through the RT-PCR method, while the rest were done using Rapid Antigen Test kits.

The total active cases in the city have touched 30,914. Of these, over 17,000 are under home isolation and their health is supposed to be tracked by district health officials every day. On Wednesday, deaths of 33 Covid patients were reported. The total case fatality rate in Delhi so far is 2.1%.

With no restriction in movement at borders and the increase in cases in the city over the past two weeks, hospital beds are also filling up. Of the 1,235 beds with ventilators, 62% are occupied. Overall, out of the 14,576 beds, 7,722 are available.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.