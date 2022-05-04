Delhi: Two minors sexually assaulted at MCD-run school; DCW sends notice to police, civic body

Two girls were allegedly undressed and sexually assaulted by an unknown man inside the classroom of a civic body-run school in Delhi, said officials Wednesday. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent notices to the Delhi Police and the commissioner of the civic body concerned demanding action against the man and school authorities for allegedly hiding the matter.

DCW officials said the accused allegedly entered the classroom when the children were waiting for their teacher after morning assembly, assaulted the girls before undressing himself and urinated in front of the class on April 30. He also hurled abuses at the students.

“The students informed the Principal and class teacher about the incident but they were asked to keep quiet and forget about the incident,” said the DCW in a press statement.

“He removed the clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities at her. Then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students…This is a serious matter and warrants immediate action,” the commission said in its notice.

The Delhi Police said they registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, or POCSO Act and that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. They added that a case was registered the same day.

Meanwhile, civic body officials haven’t responded to the incident and the allegations against the school.

The DCW demanded a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), details of the accused, and probe details from the police. They also asked the police whether they booked the school authorities under the POCSO Act. It has also summoned the commissioner of the civic body in connection with the matter and demanded a detailed action report.