To prove allegiance to terror outfit, 2 men commit murder, film the act: Delhi Police

Three days after two men were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell for alleged links to terrorist organisations, their interrogation has led to the recovery of a man’s chopped body from Outer North Delhi’s Bhalswa.

A senior police officer said: “They revealed that they killed a man and chopped his body into several pieces, following which they threw the body parts in a pond in Bhalswa.”

Officials said the accused, Jagjit Singh, 29, and Naushad, 56, were produced before a local court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody.

The officer said they are yet to recover all the body parts. “The person cannot be identified so far; we will send the body parts for forensic examination. Prima facie, the deceased seems to be a middle-aged person,” said the officer.

The officer added that the accused were instructed by their associates in the terror outfit to kill someone to prove their allegiance. “We are trying to ascertain how the accused persons knew the deceased… prima facie there does not seem to be any personal enmity,” the officer added.

Another police source said the accused allegedly killed the man inside their rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy and stored his body parts inside the house for two-three days after chopping it with a saw-like weapon. They gradually disposed of it in plastic bags.

The source said the accused allegedly shot a video of the murder and shared it with their associates. “We are trying to recover the video,” an officer said.

“Following their disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalswa Dairy,” said an officer.

Officials added that two grenades, three pistols and traces of human blood have been recovered by a team of forensic experts.

Officials said Naushad has allegedly been associated with terror outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar and has served jail time in two murder cases and an Explosives Act case.

Jagjit is allegedly a member of the Bambiha gang and has been getting “instructions from anti-national elements based abroad”, an officer said, adding, “He jumped parole in a case of murder in Uttarakhand.”

Police said the accused were allegedly receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked against them. “We will make more arrests in the coming days,” an officer said.