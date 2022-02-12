Delhi: Two men held in Shahdara snatching case, woman remains critical

Days after a 40-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after she fell from a moving e-rickshaw while resisting a robbery in Shahdara, police have arrested two men in connection with the crime. Police said they scanned over 500 CCTVs and detained at least 50-70 men in search of the accused.

The duo has been identified as Manish Singh (41), who is involved in more than 106 robberies and other criminal cases, and Mohit Gupta (34). Police recovered a pistol from Manish’s possession. The men confessed to their involvement in the Shahdara case.

The injured woman, Ritu Kumar, remains critical and is on ventilator support. Her family said she sustained multiple injuries on her head and is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, Patparganj.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Anand Vihar. Ritu and her relatives were on their way to a wedding in the e-rickshaw when two men on a bike tried to snatch Ritu’s bag. The woman resisted but the accused pulled her, and she fell from the vehicle. The accused stole the bag and fled.

During the investigation, police found that the accused were on a bike and started looking at CCTVs in the area. “We mapped their entry and exit points and tried to identify them. After the incident, the men went towards Vaishali via Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The team scanned over 500 CCTVs and detained over 50 men,” said police.

The investigating team found that the accused would take multiple rounds near the spot and on highways to target women walking on the streets or travelling in rickshaws or autos.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We knew the men would come to Delhi-Meerut Expressway after committing crimes to evade police. We sent 12 teams to the expressway and in the trans-Yamuna area to arrest them.”

On Friday, police received information that the suspects were coming from the Akshardham area to the Expressway. The teams barricaded the road, but the accused took a U-turn and went towards Yamuna bridge. Another team near the bridge was alerted and they started chasing the men. Nearly 20 minutes later, the teams nabbed the duo.

“We recovered the woman’s robbed bag and other items as well as the bike that was used in the offence. The men said they met each other in Tihar Jail in 2016. Manish is involved in several cases. Mohit is also involved in two other cases. He works with Ola and Uber as a bike rider and had suffered huge losses during Covid. He decided to team up with Manish and rob women outside malls and highways, thinking they are easy targets,” said the DCP.