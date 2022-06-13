Delhi: Two men dead after car collides with truck

Two men died while three others were severely injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar. Police said the friends, aged between 21-26, went to Murthal to have parathas and were returning home when the accident took place on the Libaspur flyover.

According to police, a PCR call was made by locals at 5 am Sunday. Additional DCP (Outernorth) Raja Banthia said, “There were five men in the Santro. Two of them died on the spot after the car hit a parked Hyva truck on the flyover.”

The victims have been identified as Sachin Sapra (26) and Ram Kumar (26). The injured men are Deepak (25), Gaurav Narang (26) and Dhruv (21). All are residents of Rohini and Rithala area.