Two men allege were kidnapped, beaten up

Two men were allegedly confined in a room and beaten up for two days after they were kidnapped from south Delhi’s Press Enclave Road on January 8, police said. The family of the victims alleged that the two men had borrowed Rs 30,000 from the accused four-five years ago, and despite having paid them full sum with interest, the accused kept demanding more money.”

“We were on our way to Madangir to buy some clothes when a white car intercepted our way…two men came out and dragged us into the car. They took us to a room and kicked us…they beat us with sticks and belts. At 11 pm on January 10, they dropped us off at some place, from where we managed to get back home…,” said Shahnawaz, one of the victims.

An FIR has been filed under sections 343 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Malviya Nagar police station.

In a complaint to the SHO at Malviya Nagar police station, Shahnawaz’s wife said: “In September last year too, we filed a complaint about the two accused misbehaving with me and my daughter.”

No arrests have been made so far, police said, adding they are trying to nab the accused.