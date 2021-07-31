Delhi: Two men accused of misappropriating funds arrested after three years

Two employees of a firm in Pitampura have been arrested three years after they were accused of misappropriating Rs 49 lakhs from their company.

Police said the duo went missing from their homes soon after their company registered a case against them. To evade arrest and confuse the cops, the accused left fake suicide notes blaming the company. Their families also lodged cases of abduction against the company.

The accused identified as Sukhwinder Singh and Lokesh Sharma have now been arrested. They worked at Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd as cashiers and misappropriated at least Rs 49 lakhs.

In 2018, the company held an audit and found a large sum of money from the company account was stolen by the duo. They contacted the police and registered a case at Mangolpuri police station against them.

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer district) said, “ Both Sharma and Singh were missing. We found suicide letters from their houses blaming the complainant for harassment. Their families also alleged that the complainant abducted the duo.”

Initially, the police registered a case against the company for the abduction but found no cooperation from the families of Sharma and Singh.

The case was closed. However, last month the police reopened the case and found Sharma.

“Technical surveillance on the family and informers led us to Nainital but Sharma wasn’t there. Our team found that he was in Delhi and arrested him from Kashmere Gate,” said DCP Singh.

During his interrogation, police found Singh is also hiding in Delhi and arrested him from Uttam Nagar.

The duo confessed their crime and told the police that they stole the money to clear some debts. To evade arrests, they hatched a plan to lodge fake cases of abduction and leave fake suicide notes so that the police targets the company.

While Sharma shifted to Nainital, Singh bought an apartment at Uttam Nagar and shifted there.