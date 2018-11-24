Delhi: Two medical students dead as bike falls off Signature Bridge

Two medical students died after their bike fell off the newly inaugurated Signature Bridge after ramming into a divider Friday morning, police said. Chandra Shekhar (20) and Satya Vijay Shankaran (23) were on a KTM bike when it skidded into a divider, hurtling them down the bridge, said police. They suffered head injuries and were rushed to the Sushrut Trauma Centre, where they were declared brought dead.

Advertising

Additional DCP (east) Jasmeet Singh said: “A PCR call was made regarding an accident between 8.45 am and 9 am. Police officials from Timarpur station confirmed that the men were taking a left turn towards Majnu Ka Tila when they lost control of the bike. The skid marks on the divider suggest the bike was being driven at a high speed. The bike toppled off the bridge, and sent both men falling 25-30 feet down.”

Police said the bike appears to have skidded for about 15 feet on the gravel-laden road before falling off. No helmets have been recovered from the spot so far, said officials. Hospital officials confirmed that the men died on the spot. Meanwhile, police have so far ruled out reports of the men taking selfies or performing stunts. “With the skid marks on the divider, it is evident that the bike was being driven at a high speed,” an officer said.

Chandra Shekhar, a resident of Khanpur in south Delhi, was a second-year MBBS student at Hindu Rao Hospital, where Satya was an intern. Both were roommates, and the bike was owned by Satya. A KTM bike can reach a top speed of upto 180 km/hr, as per auto manuals. According to Chandra’s friends, their plan was to go for a joyride at Signature Bridge since neither of them had seen it before. “They had only gone to see the bridge. It was supposed to be a quick morning ride… they had planned to have breakfast nearby afterwards. But their fate had other plans”, said Gaya Shankar (21), Chandra’s school friend.

Advertising

Police are also probing if a protruding wire from a pole at the spot caused the accident. “A damaged wire was spotted a few metres from the point where the bike fell. It can only be confirmed after investigation if that led to the accident,” said Jasmeet Singh. The bodies will be taken to the mortuary, following which they will be handed over to the families, said police. The Signature Bridge was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4, 14 years after the project was first announced. The country’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge is meant to ease heavy traffic in Wazirabad, but it has also become a hotspot for taking selfies and traffic violations. Since its launch, people continue to gather in large numbers to click selfies, even in heavy traffic.

And yet, barely 100 metres from the point where the bike fell, people could be seen clicking pictures on the bridge Friday morning.