Delhi: Two labourers dead, one injured during construction work at American Embassy

Two labourers died while another sustained severe injuries at a construction site inside the American Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. Police said a part of the building is undergoing construction and the men were working there in the afternoon when a portion of a crane collapsed on them.

The three construction workers identified as – Kanchan (32), Mukesh (33) and Babulal (32) — were rushed to Primus hospital where Kanchan was declared dead on arrival. Babulal succumbed during treatment in the evening and Mukesh is undergoing treatment. The three sustained severe injuries as a portion of the crane fell on them.

A senior police officer said, “We received a PCR call at 1.44 pm on Friday at Chankyapuri police station about the three men injured inside the American Embassy. All three hail from Dausa district in Rajasthan and were staying in Delhi for work.”

Police said they are yet to ascertain how part of the crane fell. The construction work at the Embassy has been going on for some time.

An FIR has been registered by police under section IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life) and 304A (causing death by negligence). The FIR has been registered against unknown person and police said further investigation is being done.