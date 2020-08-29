Delhi: Two injured as car falls from flyover after accident

The mangled remains of the Honda City

Two men sustained severe injuries after their car fell off the Peeragarhi flyover on Thursday night. Police said the Honda City hit a Ford Endeavour, went over the barricade and fell to the road below.

The injured have been identified as Anuj (29) and Vijay (29).

Police said they received a call around 11:06 pm about the incident. Upon reaching the spot, they found a badly damaged Honda City under the Peeragarhi flyover with the injured men inside. Both men were rushed to the hospital.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said, “We suspect the driver of the Honda City was speeding and after the hit, the car fell on the road below. The driver of the other car was not injured.”

Police said there were no other vehicles on the road below, so nobody else was injured.

Anuj, who runs an electronic appliances shop, was shifted from DDU Hospital to Jaipur Golden Hospital by his family for further treatment. Vijay, a farmer who also supplied building material to companies, is undergoing treatment at Sehgal Hospital.

A senior police officer said Delhi Police will also write to the Delhi government, with a request to raise the height of the sidewalls to prevent such accidents.

A case of rash driving has been registered against unknown persons at Vikaspuri police station.

