Delhi: Two hospital staffers held for ‘molesting’ corona patient

Two staffers of a private hospital in Greater Noida were arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a coronavirus patient.

According to police, the accused, Luvkush and Praveen, worked in Sharda Hospital’s isolation ward and allegedly molested a 20-year-old woman on the pretext of taking her samples. She had given birth on April 20.

One of the accused worked in the sanitation department and the other in the store, the hospital administration said. The two were taken to the police station after the woman alerted authorities.

The company through which the two were employed was sent a notice and the two were terminated, officials said.

“The two accused were handed over by hospital authorities and a case of molestation was filed at Knowledge Park police station. The accused have been kept in a temporary jail as per procedure. Medical authorities will be carrying out tests (for coronavirus),” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP Zone 3. A magisterial enquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

A hostel in Noida’s Beta 2 has been turned into a temporary jail during the pandemic.

According to officials, the woman had been admitted to the isolation ward after testing positive earlier this month. She had given birth last month, and the baby is with her at the hospital, while her husband is under quarantine elsewhere.

