Delhi: Two held for sexually assaulting minor boy

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area, said police. As per police, the accused have been identified as Anup Singh and Jitendra Singh, residents of Bijwasan area. “The incident took place on July 5 when the victim was asked by his mother to get some vegetables from a nearby market. On his way to the market, the boy was kidnapped by the accused, who then took him to an isolated park and allegedly sexually assaulted him,” a senior police officer claimed, adding that the two threatened the boy with dire consequences.

On hearing the boy’s cries, passersby rushed to his rescue and caught both the accused from the spot. “A PCR call was made at 11.30 pm. In the meantime, the victim’s parents were also looking for him and were approached by police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his medical examination confirmed sexual assault,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested from southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman.

The arrest was made on Friday night after the woman approached police and alleged that the accused, identified as Sanjay Khatri, who had contested municipal elections as an independent contestant, had raped her.

