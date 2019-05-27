Delhi: Two held for Rs 3-cr credit card racket

Noida Police arrested two persons Sunday for allegedly using fake credit cards of an international bank to commit fraud worth Rs 3 crore. Police said the accused, Sandeep Kumar and Sandeep Bainiwal, used forged documents to get credit cards issued and used it for shopping.

The accused hail from Haryana and had been living in Delhi for the past few months.

“A complaint was filed by the American Express company at Sector 20 police station with regards to alleged use of fake cards… During investigation, it was revealed that the accused would present fake ID documents for obtaining the cards… We are also probing if credit cards of other companies were used similarly,” said Sudha Singh, ASP Noida.

Police recovered 29 credit cards, including five of American Express, 10 Aadhaar cards, seven PAN cards, six ATM cards and one driving licence from the accused. A Swift car, a laptop, two mobile phones and Rs 20,000 were also recovered. Police said the documents obtained were counterfeit.

In addition to online transactions, police claimed the accused would primarily shop for jewellery, which they would later sell for cash.

According to the complaint, the accused had purchased bullion from a Sector 18 store and an internal investigation by the company had revealed that the accused had multiple credit cards.

Police is also probing if there are others involved in the racket.