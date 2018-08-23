Two held for making fake Aadhaar cards

The duo, police said, would work between 5 pm and 10 pm, out of an office they had taken on rent at Rajendra Chowk in Faridabad. (Representational Image) The duo, police said, would work between 5 pm and 10 pm, out of an office they had taken on rent at Rajendra Chowk in Faridabad. (Representational Image)

Two people have been arrested by Faridabad Police for illegally making Aadhaar cards and changing the data on existing cards, charging between Rs 200 and Rs 500 for the task. Police said that a total of 22 receipts and 43 Aadhaar cards have been seized from them.

According to police, the accused, Vikas Gupta alias Jitendra and Deepak Gupta, hail from the same village in Bihar’s Gazipur district. They were arrested from Sanjay Colony in Faridabad on August 18, on the basis of a tip-off.

“Deepak had worked at the UIDAI regional office in Patna in 2017. One day, he broke one of his colleague’s laptops. He then handed him his own new laptop, and carried the old one to New Delhi to get it repaired. Jitendra joined him in the task,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“The laptop already had all the Aadhaar card related data on it, and once it was repaired, the duo used this to their advantage and began their business,” he said.

Police said Deepak already had a case registered against him at the Kotawali police station in Faridabad, and details are being procured about any other cases against him and Jitendra.

The duo, police said, would work between 5 pm and 10 pm, out of an office they had taken on rent at Rajendra Chowk in Faridabad. During questioning, they revealed that they have, so far, made 150 new Aadhaar cards and, in addition, altered data on 400 cards, charging between Rs 200 and Rs 500 per card.

“The computer they were using, as well as 43 Aadhaar cards that were new or had altered data on them, and 22 receipts, have been retrieved,” said Singh.

“The accused were produced in court Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. They are lodged in Neemka jail,” he said.

