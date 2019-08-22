Delhi: Two held for flying kite with Chinese manjha on Independence Day

Two men were arrested for allegedly flying a kite with Chinese manjha on August 15 in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri.

Police said a case has been registered against them under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police said more than 17 cases were registered against people under the same sections on Independence Day.

“Around 9.40 pm on August 15, a man called us and claimed two men were flying kites on the elevated flyover on the Outer Ring Road around 6.30 pm. Bystanders saw the men at the road, and the kite string was troubling passersby who were on their way to Peeragarhi. We reached the area and later arrested the men,” said a senior police officer.

The accused include a 36-year-old resident of North West Delhi’s Rohini, and a 21-year-old who lives in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. Police said they are verifying all claims and probing the matter. No one was injured or affected due to the incident, they added.

Meanwhile, another man was arrested in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar for alleged possession of Chinese manjha on the same day.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (West), said, “Around 6 pm, a head constable patrolling the Punjabi market area in Vishnu Garden came across a shop selling kite strings. After careful inspection, it was found the shopkeeper was selling Chinese manjha. The accused, Pavan Kumar, was arrested.”

Police added the man had coated the manjha with a metallic powder to avoid detection.