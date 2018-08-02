Delhi: Two held for duping over 100 by posing as job recruiters

The case came to light when the legal head of Info Edge, a company connected to naukri.com, filed a complaint, said police The case came to light when the legal head of Info Edge, a company connected to naukri.com, filed a complaint, said police

Bored of working at a call centre, a 27-year-old MBA graduate and her colleague, a Computer Science graduate, decided to start their own venture — of allegedly duping people by disguising as recruiters with online job portal naukri.com. The accused, Chetan Soni and Naina Singhal, who allegedly duped more than 100 people in past year, were arrested from Ghaziabad Wednesday.

As per police, the accused first bought a domain name similar to the leading brands in India and named their firm after a US-based company, following which they posed as recruiters and duped people. “We recovered 26 bank cards, 14 mobile phones and fake licenses and PAN cards,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal. The accused have been charged under IPC sections of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police added.

After a complaint a month ago, the district cyber cell (DCC) unit of the southeast district tried to trace the accused through IP addresses — collating data from the service providers, tracking bank accounts with fake identities — before it was prompted to conduct a door-to-door survey because the accused had masked the IP address, police said.

“It was difficult to figure out the admin of the server, so we had to go the traditional way and trace the bank account transactions. The identity of the account holder, where the accused transferred the money, was also fake. So we had to take his photograph from the bank account opening form and go door to door to locate him,” said a police officer.

“The case came to light when the legal head of Info Edge, a company connected to naukri.com, filed a complaint,” Biswal said. The complainant said that some people had approached his company claiming that they were duped by their recruiters. “The domain name of the complainant and the accused company were same,” Biswal said. The accused used to take Rs 4,000 from people promising them jobs, only to flee with their money, police said.

