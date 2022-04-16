Delhi: Two held for attempting to snatch elderly woman’s chain

A day after a senior citizen couple suffered minor injuries in an attempted chain snatching incident in Outer Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar Thursday evening, the Delhi Police managed to arrest the two accused Friday night.

According to the police, the incident took place when Dr Anil Bansal, 67, a retired doctor, and his wife, Santosh Bansal, 62, a writer, residents of Paschim Vihar West area, were out for a walk. “Dr Bansal, a Parkinson’s patient, said that as they were taking a stroll in the colony, a motorcycle came from behind and tried to snatch his wife’s chain. His wife lost balance and fell on the road. He tried to chase the accused but fell down and suffered injuries,” a senior police officer said.

In a CCTV clip of the incident, the police found one of the accused arriving on a motorcycle and attempting to snatch the woman’s chain before escaping.

The police said they received a PCR call regarding the incident. “It was an attempt and the chain could not be snatched. The woman suffered a minor scratch on her neck and her husband sustained injuries,” said Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer district).

He added, “A similar incident of phone snatching was reported in Paschim Vihar East some time back, in which a black motorcycle was used. A team scanned 25 cameras and scrutinised the registration number of the vehicle and subsequently, it matched with the number of the bike used here in Mianwali Nagar. A raid was conducted and the accused, Sachin, was apprehended and co-accused Chiranjeev was also held at his instance.”

During questioning, it was found that Sachin had tried to snatch the chain and the co-accused was waiting outside the colony. “A similar modus operandi was used in the snatching incident of Paschim Vihar East in which Chiranjeev snatched a blue bag from a woman. Sachin said that he works as a delivery boy for an e-commerce firm and had dropped out of school. He said he took to crime to support his liquor addiction due to which he was always short of money. Chiranjeev said he studied up to Class VII and later got addicted to drugs and alcohol. He claimed to have been sleeping on the footpaths and parks and said he had committed petty crimes for money,” said Sharma.