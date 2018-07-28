Delhi: Two held for ‘accidentally’ shooting bystander

A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered. (Representational purpose) A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered. (Representational purpose)

Police have arrested two persons for the murder of a woman in Dilshad Garden. The dead, Nishti, was shot in the stomach, and the accused had taken her to a local hospital before fleeing the premises, police said. Police said the accused, Usha and Sunny, shot Nishti while having an argument with another woman, whom they were trying to intimidate.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered.

During investigation, it was found that the woman killed was just a bystander, and was caught in the fight as the accused were having an argument with another woman. Police said they had pointed the pistol at the other woman to intimidate her. “However, the accused fired, and the bullet hit Nishti instead,” said a police officer.

Police added that they are on the lookout for a third accused, who was also involved in the fight. According to police, a fight had taken place between a woman employed at Usha’s beauty parlour and Sunny. On the day of the incident, he came to the parlour to threaten the employee, and fired towards her. But the bullet hit Nishti, who was passing through the parlour.

