Delhi: Two employees arrested for Rajouri Garden restaurant deaths

Police Sunday arrested two employees of a Rajouri Garden restaurant, a day after two men died at the outlet while cleaning a kitchen waste treatment plant. “We arrested area manager Pankaj Kumar and unit manager Mohammed Aftab after registering an FIR under IPC Section 304 against them,” said DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj.

The arrest was made on Sunday after questioning revealed that the victims had informed the managers that they didn’t have safety equipment.

Rakesh Singh Yadav (42) and Ajay Kanojia (19), employed in the housekeeping department of Pirates of Grill, died while cleaning the plant on Saturday.

The co-founder of the restaurant, Jasmeet Banga, could not be reached for comment as his phone was switched off. “The victims had asked them to get safety equipment on several occasions… the men said they would talk to the employer, but nothing happened,” police said. ens