Delhi: Two electrocuted during Holi celebrations

A 40-year-old man and his brother-in-law were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live wire during Holi celebrations at Ganesh Nagar in east Delhi’s Mandawali,police said.

The two men, identified as Jagannath Mehta and Anil Mahto, were rushed to LBS hospital where they were declared dead. Local police were informed about the case, following which an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Mandawali police station.

Investigators reached the accident spot and questioned the victims’ family, who told them they had gathered to celebrate Holi. “Jagannath met Anil near a staircase and they hugged each other… but they lost their balance and fell on the staircase. One of them made contact with a live wire and both men were electrocuted,” said a police officer. The victims were tempo truck drivers, hailing from Motihari district in Bihar, police said.

“The two men were living in D block of Ganesh Nagar. Police teams have also questioned the landlord and tenants living in the house… but nothing concrete has emerged,” the officer said. The post-mortem report on the case is awaited.