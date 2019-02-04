Delhi: Two detained in raid at Hauz Khas bar

The owner and manager of ELF Cafe and Bar in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village Sunday were detained in a raid by Delhi Police Sunday, after it was found that they were running the bar allegedly without a liquor license.

Over 170 bottles of liquor, which were sourced from Haryana and CSD military canteens, were seized from the outlet during the raid. “They were also found serving imported liquor mixed with cheap local liquor,” said a police officer. Authorities from ELF Cafe and Bar did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said, “The establishment has not been closed as they have the licence to operate the cafe. Only the bar has been shut.” Police identified the accused as Danish, the owner of the bar, and Rajeev Tiwari, the manager.

They were both charged under sections 33 and 38 of the Excise Act at Safdarjung Enclave police station.