Delhi: Two dead as truck rams cars

Two men died and a woman was critically injured after a truck rammed a divider, veered onto the opposite carriageway and hit two cars, police said Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night near South Delhi’s South Extension, added police. The driver was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the lane in a rash manner, said police.

The complainant in the case, Avinash Jindal, whose Creta SUV was one of the two cars hit by the truck, alleged that the truck hit the divider before ramming his car. “We were four people in the car. None of us were hurt. But a Honda City which was next to us was badly hit,” Avinash’s statement to the police read.

The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, police said. The vehicle, which has a Rajasthan registration number and belongs to Bharatpur, has been seized. Police said they are seeking details from authorities regarding the owner of the vehicle. A case under IPC sections 304-(A), 337 and 279 has been registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

The victims have been identified as Honda City car owner and property dealer Dalip Dutta (52) and his driver Ravi Kumar (48). Dalip’s wife, Seema Dutta (49), was injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment, said police.