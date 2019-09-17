Delhi: Two dead as DU student ‘rams car into autos’ at bus stand

Two autorickshaw drivers waiting for passengers at the bus stand on G T Karnal Road in the early hours of Monday died after a car rammed their vehicles. Police said the accused driver, Mohit (23), a BA student at DU’s School of Open Learning, was arrested from the spot.

The victims, Sanjay Sareen (40) and Jaikishan Gupta (36), were sitting in their vehicles. “Picket staff reached the spot within minutes and saw that a Maruti SX4 car had hit three auto-rickshaws. The injured drivers were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. They were shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital, where they succumbed to injuries at 8.30 am,” said DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma. Another auto driver who was injured was discharged after treatment.

According to police, the incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar at 1.52 am when Mohit was on his way home after dinner with his friends. “He and five others were in the car at the time. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the autos. A medical examination of the accused was conducted and the report is awaited,” said an officer.

Mohit lives with his parents in South West Delhi’s Palam Village.

Jaikishan, a father of three, lived with his family in a rented accommodation in the area. “He had been driving the vehicle for 15 years. We have decided to donate his eyes,” said his wife, Shilpy Gupta. Sanjay’s cousin Sagar Mishra said: “He was the sole breadwinner of his family.”

Meanwhile, in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a 64-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife died after they were hit by a dumper truck while crossing the road. Police said efforts are on to trace the driver.