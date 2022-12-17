Who let the dogs out? 2-day pet fest opens in Delhi

Shih Tzus pouncing and barking at each other, St Bernards slobbering all over food bowls, Labradors with leather leashes dragging their ‘pet parents’ all over a maze of grooming stalls, squeaky toy racks and playpens — the NSIC Okhla grounds turned into an adorably chaotic battlefield of pets and their owners on Saturday, the first day of Delhi’s Pet Fed festival, which returned to the capital after three years.

The festival was started in 2014 by Akshaya Gupta when he realised that, in India, there was a community and festival celebrating every interest except ‘pet parenting’. Starting out the first editions of the festival with few sponsors and only 200-300 dogs who would come for fashion shows, the project was joined by his wife, Aashna Jain, in 2016, and now gets over 20,000 visitors every year.

“It’s our passion project, but ironically, we’re not pet parents ourselves,” says Gupta with a laugh. “So it’s our only chance to be around other pets.”

Gunjan and Ishaan, sister and brother, attended the festival with their Labrador, Pogo, who they’ve raised for the past 7.5 years. Sitting together and stroking him, Gunjan said, “My entire day revolves around him as I work from home. I wake up next to him, go out with him, and walk him in the evenings.”

Neenu Kohli, in the middle of a dog-jacket purchase for Nugget, her 3-year-old Shi Tzu, said that India needed more pet-friendly spaces in hotels, flights and restaurants. “A dog is a solace for anyone looking for unconditional love,” said her husband, Yashwinder, adding that they’re unable to take Nugget on trips that can’t be undertaken by road.

The festival, scheduled for December 17 and 18, also has a host of hygiene masterclasses, fashion shows and food stalls for people and their pets alike.