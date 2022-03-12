Delhi: GTB hospital organizes two-day health camp for differently-abled people

A two-day camp organised by the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for differently-abled people saw over 800 people, including some from neighbouring states, avail various services.

Doctors from several departments such as orthopaedics, ENT, eye, neurosurgery, neurology, medicine, paediatrics, and burns and plastics were present at the camp to ensure assessment of nearly all 21 categories of disabilities at one hospital. A special team from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) was also present.

According to the data provided by the hospital, 838 people registered for the two-day camp, 471 registered in the OPD department for issuance of disability certificate, medical assessment was completed for 202 people, and certificates were issued to 114 people.

Persons with disability often find it difficult to travel from one hospital to another for tests and medical boards needed for the assessment of their disability because different medical boards are needed for the assessment of disabilities ranging from hearing and speech disability to thalassemia, acid attack, and autism.

The camp at the hospital was headed by medical director Dr Subhash Giri, additional medical director Dr Rajat Jhamb, and professor of physiology Dr Satendra Singh, who himself suffered from polio at a young age and has been a vocal disability activist.

“It was expected that 50-60 persons may come for the issuance of disability certificate, but approximately 850 candidates came for different types of requirements such as issuance of disability certificate, railway concession certificate, DTC pass, and wheelchair requirements among other services provided by government departments and NGOs,” said Dr Giri.

He said, “Due to the above unexpected influx of candidates, we faced some difficulties in managing the crowd while processing their applications and timely disposal of the same but we enhanced the manpower including doubling the number of assessment specialists, nursing officers, and security guards.”