Delhi: Two criminals killed in encounter at Khajuri Khas

In a late-night operation on Thursday, two criminals were killed during a police encounter in Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas. Cops said the accused were hiding inside an apartment and were caught after an exchange of fire that lasted for an hour.

Two teams of Delhi Police fired at the accused, ultimately killing them. During the encounter, two policemen were also injured. Police at Khajuri Khas police station received inputs that a group of armed criminals were hiding inside an apartment in the area. A team from Khajuri Khas and Begampur police station conducted searches and found the apartment where the two suspects were staying.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast) said, “We were told the duo was armed and lived in a densely populated area. The owner of the house confirmed their presence. Our team knocked on their door but they didn’t open. They even threatened to kill everyone in the building, including themselves. We tried to pacify them but they didn’t listen to us.”

When policemen tried using a window that was open, the duo started shooting at the cops. DCP Sain said the police first evacuated a family that lived next door and other people in the building.

“We were trying to arrest them but they kept firing. This went on for an hour after which our team decided to barge into their room. A resident helped the team with a hammer. Our team retaliated and started firing,” DCP Sain added.

Six police constables fired multiple bullets which led to their deaths. The deceased criminals were identified as Amir Khan and Rajman. Both are involved in multiple cases of violence and police seized several rounds of ammunition and two pistols from their possession.

The injured policemen were rushed to a nearby hospital.