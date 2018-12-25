Delhi: Two cops ‘leak’ police staff exam paper, suspended

Two sub-inspectors posted with the unit deployed for VIP security have been suspended after they were caught allegedly trying to leak the question paper for candidates of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment exam.

The Delhi Police had launched the first phase of the selection, a written test, to fill up 707 vacancies in various categories under MTS recruitment, for which around 7.5 lakh people have applied. The recruitment will fill vacancies such as cooks, water carriers, cobblers, washermen, tailors, gardeners, barbers and carpenters.

The exam, meant for ITI and Class X candidates, was started from December 17 and will be held in phases till January 9. The written test will comprise questions on numerical aptitude and current affairs in an OMR format.

“The entire process is being organised by the recruitment cell of Delhi Police at three centres — New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Police Training School in Wazirabad and Jharoda Kalan,” an officer said.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when, following the completion of the written exam, two sub-inspectors were caught by a policeman allegedly clicking pictures inside the examination centre in Wazirabad from their phones.

“They allegedly asked the staff of the biometric company to help them out. After catching them, the policeman raised an alarm. He informed his seniors and they were detained inside the centre for questioning,” an officer said.

Several rules exist for police personnel on duty at examination centres. “They have been asked not to carry their phones inside the centre,” police said.

Police said that after scanning their phones, it came to light that they were sending pictures to someone on WhatsApp. “The officer concerned informed his seniors at Delhi Police headquarters about the incident. It was decided not to take any legal action, but to ensure strict departmental action against them. A vigilance enquiry was initiated and it was decided that legal action will be taken if allegations against them are substantiated,” the officer said.

The recruitment cell has already asked all units and district police to send their staff for exam duty. After the completion of the written exam, tentative answer keys will be released online, officials said.