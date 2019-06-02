Delhi: Two coaching centres sealed in Laxmi Nagar

Days after the three MCDs began surveying coaching centres across the city — in the wake of a fire at a Surat coaching centre that killed 22 students — the East civic body has sealed two coaching centres and issued notices to two others in Laxmi Nagar.

The coaching centres were either found violating safety standards or had not paid conversion charges, said East MCD Mayor Anju Kamalkant.

Following a survey, the East civic body had issued notices to 27 coaching centres, all situated in Laxmi Nagar, operating from unsafe premises.

A senior official said two coaching centres — one in Gurunanak Pura and the other in Vijay block — were sealed for not paying conversion charges and violating fire safety norms.

Conversion charge is the amount an owner needs to pay to the MCDs for using a residential property for commercial purposes.

The other two, operating on Vikas Marg, were issued notices for not following fire safety norms, said the official. He said the establishments were found to have two exits, with fire safety equipment and electric meters situated along the staircases. “Such an exit is not permissible, as it leads to stairs being blocked in case of a fire,” the official said.

Laxmi Nagar is a hub of coaching institutes which caters to students preparing for banking services, chartered accountancy and commerce exams.

While some of these centres are run from multi-storied buildings, some operate out of a single room.

“We are further assessing the scale of such coaching institutes, the number of students in each institute, batch timings for classes, building plans of complexes from where they are functioning, and whether a coaching centre is permitted in the building, among other details,” said a official.

“Based on the seriousness of the report, we will take the matter to the next level,” he added.

During its survey, the civic body is making a note of all violations in order to formulate a plan to regulate coaching centres. As of now, no such provision exists. “We are taking action on two grounds — not paying conversion charge and unsafe buildings. But the law needs to be clearer on it,” an official said.