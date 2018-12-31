Delhi: Two chased by group of 20, beaten up in Chhattarpur

A 35-year-old solar plant worker and his friend were allegedly assaulted by a group of 20 men after a row over way of passage in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur.

While Kavinder Singh sustained injuries to his eye and face during the assault, his friend Bhushan sustained injuries to his chest. Police said a complaint was registered at Mehrauli police station under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (common intention).

“Three people have been named as accused and we are in the process of identifying the others. Some of them live in the area. We are also looking at CCTV footage,” said a police officer.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when Singh was trying to get his car out of a narrow road but found his way blocked by two cars. One of the occupants got out and allegedly abused Singh. He told The Indian Express, “We reached the BSES office near Krishna Mandir area in Chhattarpur when our way was blocked by two cars. A local resident was in one of the cars and refused to budge.”

Even as Singh tried to defuse the tension, the resident allegedly assaulted him and hit his friend in the chest with a brick.

The two men made frantic calls to relatives for help. “But by the time they arrived, the other side had managed to mobilise at least 10 men who beat us mercilessly with sticks and bats,” alleged Singh.

They managed to get into a car brought by one of their relatives, but the vehicle hit an obstacle and came to a halt. They tried to flee on foot even as the group of attackers swelled in size and blocked their escape.

“We found our house and got inside. We called the police control room even as the mob surrounded our house and kept issuing death threats. The men dispersed only after police arrived,” Singh claimed.

He also recorded a video of them fleeing from the mob and handed it over to police. “When we returned to the spot with the police to get our car, we found that it was severely dented and the windshield broken,” said Singh.