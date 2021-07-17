Two more centres come up in Delhi to vaccinate those travelling abroad

A man gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Two new dedicated centres for vaccinating people travelling abroad for work or study purposes have been made operational in Delhi from Saturday.

The first such centre was started by the Delhi government on June 14 at Navyug School, Mandir Marg for travelling abroad before August 31. According to the government’s directives, the centre is available for students who need to travel abroad for their education, those who need to “take up jobs in foreign countries”, and athletes and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics.

Orders have been issued by the health department to operationalize two new centres — one at Atal Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, Mandir Marg and another at Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya — from today (Saturday) “to manage the crowd more effectively and further streamline the vaccination process for international travellers”.

These centres will be administering second doses of the Covishield to those eligible — ones who have completed 28 days since their first Covishield dose.