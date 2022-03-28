Delhi: Two boys suffer burn injuries after LPG cylinder catches fire

Two boys sustained severe injuries after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder caught fire and exploded inside their house in Central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar on Monday, said the police. The injured, identified as Ritesh (18) and Anshuman (16), sustained 30-45 per cent burn injuries in the explosion, which happened when they were alone in their house, said the police.

According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, they received a call around 9 pm about a fire inside a house. At the spot, officials found that a cylinder had caught fire and later exploded. During the enquiry, the police found that gas had leaked from the cooking cylinder at night. The boys had allegedly removed the regulator from the cylinder and later when they tried to light match, the cylinder caught fire, said the fire officials. The cylinder exploded and the fire spread to other rooms and windows of the neighbour’s house were also damaged, said the officials.

“We rushed to the spot with firemen. The two boys were found injured. They were rushed to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital by their neighbours and later referred to the AIIMS, where the doctors said Ritesh had suffered 45 per cent burn injuries and his brother Anshuman 30 per cent,” said the police.

The police said the boys are undergoing treatment and their family has been informed. A forensic team was called to the spot for inspection and to collect samples for further investigation.