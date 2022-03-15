Delhi: Two arrested for snatching former Union Minister Vijay Goel’s phone

A day after senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel’s phone was snatched by a man in North Delhi’s Kotwali, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said they arrested two men in connection with the case.

One of the accused, Sajan (22), allegedly snatched the phone and sold it to Mohammed Asif (23), the officers added. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We received a call from the PSO about the incident around 6.45 pm. The team examined over 100 CCTVs in the area to trace the accused. The man was later identified and picked up from the Jama Masjid area.”

Goel was sitting in his car near the Jama Masjid area when the accused snatched his Samsung Galaxy 9 phone and fled from the spot. CCTV footage shows Goel sitting in the car with the windows rolled down and talking to someone on the phone. He had earlier told The Indian Express that the accused, a man dressed in a blue shirt and white cap, came from behind and snatched his phone. Goel’s PSO was also present in the car.

The police said Sajan confessed to the crime and told them that he sold the phone to his friend for Rs 2,200. They also recovered the clothes Sajan wore at the time of committing the offence. “We arrested his friend Asif who works as a helper at a shop. The team recovered the stolen phone from his possession. He also confessed to the crime. We are checking their criminal history,” a senior police officer said.