Delhi: Two arrested for raping teen

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl at a vacant plot near a hospital. Police said the incident took place Monday morning, when the accused allegedly approached the minor on the pretext of offering her a job. According to police, the men then allegedly took her to the isolated spot and raped her.

“We received a call at 3.30 am Tuesday from the security supervisor of a hospital. We were told that the girl was left alone near the hospital. The girl is new to the city and could not remember her address. The accused lured her by offering her a job with a good salary and accommodation. They then took her to the plot and raped her,” said Sameer Sharma, Additional DCP (West).

“The accused, Ravi (25) and Ankit (24), were identified through local enquiry and technical surveillance and arrested. A case has been filed under IPC section 376D and section 6 of the POCSO Act,” said Sharma.