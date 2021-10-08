Delhi: Two arrested for possession, transportation of 421 kg of firecrackers

Delhi Police have arrested two people for possession and transportation of 421 kg of illegal firecrackers on October 6.

At 3.20 am, the patrolling staff of Sadar Bazaar police station stopped Motia Khan’s tempo that was going from Jhandewalan Mandir towards Ram Kumar Marg. While checking, the firecrackers were found by the cops.

An FIR was registered under Sections 286 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5/9 (B) of the Explosive Act, 1884, Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North District, said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Udit, who is the other accused, lives in the Nabi Karim area and was planning to sell the firecrackers from his home.

Three days ago, he had approached one person in Palwal for buying the firecrackers and had made an advance payment as well. Nagmani, the second accused, who owns the tempo that was used for transportation, was asked to make the delivery. The two had been in touch over the phone.

This was the first such recovery before the festive season, the DCP said. The tempo has also been seized.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Government had announced a ban on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers after considering pollution levels of the national capital.