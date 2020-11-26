Delhi: Two arrested for murder of BJP worker, his son

Qureshi's brother-in-law Mohd Kamruddin said he was an RTI activist, who was earlier secretary of the BJP minority cell of Northeast Delhi.

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing a 57-year-old BJP worker, and his 22-year-old son when he attempted to save him, in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Monday morning.

DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said the accused have been identified Mohammed Khalid (31) and Tarik Ali (30), residents of Sunder Nagri, and that efforts are on to nab their brother Naasir and his accomplice.

Police said Zulfikar Qureshi was shot in the head and his son Jabaaz was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The incident took place when Qureshi was on his way to a mosque in his locality. He had gone just a few metres from his house when the four men allegedly intercepted him following which a scuffle broke out.

DCP Surya said during the course of investigation, it emerged that Qureshi had an old business dispute with Naasir and his family as both parties ran a scrap shop: “When Jaabaz was undergoing treatment, he disclosed names of the attackers. Their call detail records were analysed and locations traced. Raids were conducted at their prominent hideouts and both Tarik and Khalid were arrested from Nand Nagri by a team led by inspector Vinay Yadav.”

During questioning, the accused told police they allegedly killed Qureshi over personal enmity. “Tarik told police his family was into scrap dealing and had shops adjacent to Qureshi’s house, which led to a business rivalry between them. The accused alleged that Qureshi used to make false complaints against their scrap shop due to which they often had to close for a long period of time. They tried to resolve their issues with Qureshi a few times but he used to always abuse his family. Fed up, they decided to kill Qureshi,” said Surya.

Qureshi’s brother-in-law Mohd Kamruddin said he was an RTI activist, who was earlier secretary of the BJP minority cell of Northeast Delhi.

“Before his death, he was president of the eastern unit of the Himalaya Pariwar, founded by RSS leader Indresh Kumar. He was constantly threatened by all scrap dealers but he was doing his work with honesty,” Kamruddin had said.

