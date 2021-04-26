Delhi: Two arrested for black marketing Remdesivir, two vials recovered

The two were held from Tilak Nagar area in New Delhi while selling the injections. (Representational Photo)

Two men have been arrested by the West district police for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. Two vials of the drug that is used to treat Covid-19 patients have been recovered from them.

They have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (29) Anuj Jaiswal (30).

“Singh has a spare parts’ business in Mayapuri, while Anuj Jaiswal is working at a hospital in Krishna Nagar. On April 25, police received information that two men would be coming to deliver the injections. Following this, we immediately laid a trap and arrested them. Singh told police that he was black marketing the injection at a higher price as the demand of the drug was very high,” a senior police officer said.

In a recent meeting, all fifteen DCPs and units of the crime branch were directed by their senior officers from Delhi Police Headquarters to take appropriate legal action against black marketing of the drug to ensure that they are not sold at high prices.

“We have been taking steps since it was known that there is a shortage in supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab and that some chemists were taking advantage of the situation and selling them at higher prices. We are now gathering information from their informers on the black marketing of these drugs and are cracking down on the offenders,” the senior police officer added.