Delhi: Two arrested for assaulting police officers

Two men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police, when the latter objected to them playing loud music in their car in Kirti Nagar, police said.

The accused, Pramod Reddy who claimed to be a doctor, and his friend Mohit Ahuja, were arrested under relevant IPC sections and sent to Tihar Jail on Thursday, police said.

Police said the incident took place around 3.30 am in Tagore Market at Najafgarh Road. Reddy and Ahuja were sitting in an Innova and playing loud music. When policemen deployed nearby objected, one of them allegedly began arguing with them.

“The argument soon turned into a scuffle and the two allegedly grabbed the head constable by his collar and slapped an assistant sub-inspector. Other policemen intervened and managed to control the situation,” said a police officer.

The accused were taken for a medical examination and were found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.