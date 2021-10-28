Delhi: Two arrested with 500 kg of firecrackers in Sadar Bazaar

Delhi Police have arrested two men with over 500 kg of illegal firecrackers in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar. The accused bought the firecrackers from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and were transporting it to Delhi in their pick-up van when the police caught them.

On Tuesday morning, the patrolling staff found the vehicle parked near a hotel in Sadar Bazaar. The staff approached the accused who initially lied that they were carrying household items. When the police checked the vehicle, they found 591.5 kg of firecrackers packed inside plastic bags.

The accused, identified as Faiz (19) and Billu (21), were apprehended from the spot along with their driver. During interrogation, Faiz told the police he hails from Hapur and sells firecrackers. To help vendors in Delhi where firecrackers are banned, he had planned to get it from UP and earn “quick money”.

His friend, Billu, lives in Meerut and had helped him purchase the items.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said a case has been registered against them under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with explosive substance) and 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and various other Sections of Explosive Act.