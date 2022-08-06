Delhi: Two African men apprehended for ‘making fake Indian visas’

August 6, 2022 12:13:21 pm
Two African men were apprehended by the Crime Branch police Friday in Delhi’s outer district after they were allegedly caught making fake Indian visas, officers said.
Police identified the accused as Ghanaian citizen Ortega Leonard and Ivory Coast citizen Diomande Ali and said 17 ATM cards were found with them, the presence of which the duo could not explain satisfactorily.
Officers said they received information about two African individuals in a flat in Guru Nanak Enclave who were allegedly engaged in cheating and making fake visas. Based on this, they raided the third-floor residence and found them working on a laptop that showed a blank Indian visa. The police said the two immediately closed the laptop and gave evasive answers when questioned about their activities. They also attempted to leave the flat after which the police apprehended the two.
A colour printer was also found near the laptop, along with the passports of four Africans and 20 sheets allegedly used to print fake visas, along with a printed visa slip for one of the passports, officers said. The laptop had several files containing blank formats of Indian visas and had files of Indian visas for seven passports, along with several other suspicious files, they added.
Subscriber Only Stories
When asked, the accused gave their passports to the police and allegedly admitted that they had made fake visas for their own passports. The police said the two would enter passport numbers and other details along with a photograph in a blank visa and print it.
Investigators added that six of the 17 ATM cards recovered had the names of Indian customers. A case has been filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (common intention.)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Raut's wife appears before ED for questioning
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaningPremium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Delhi: Two African men apprehended for ‘making fake Indian visas’
National Lok Adalat in Noida on Aug 13, officials directed to ensure disposal of maximum cases
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India vs England in Cricket, India vs South Africa in hockey
New Zealand sweep T20 series in the Netherlands
Xiaomi Independence Day and Rakhi sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro at Rs 49,999 and other offers
Ketki Dave resumed work two days after husband Rasik Dave’s death: ‘Don’t want anyone to suffer because of me’
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
IT employees’ union seeks tribunals to fast-track cases on lay-offs in industry
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut’s wife appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Karnataka government clears projects worth Rs 34,00 crore