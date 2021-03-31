Delhi: Twist in woman’s suicide after former fiancé approaches cops

“The motive behind the crime is not clear so far,” said a senior police officer.

Months after a minor girl committed suicide and her ex-fiancé faced an FIR for morphing her photos and harassing her online, police have now found that the culprit was, in fact, her cousin.

The Madhya Pradesh police Tuesday arrested the girl’s cousin from Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar for allegedly committing cyber fraud and hacking the social media account of the minor’s ex-fiancé.

Police said he then posted her morphed photos from the account in October last year.

The girl committed suicide in January.

A senior Delhi Police officer said, “The girl and her parents had filed a case against her ex-fiancé after the girl received the morphed photos from his account. A case was registered under sections of the POCSO Act and stalking in October-November and the man was arrested.”

He was later granted bail by a Delhi court, following which he went back to his home in Madhya Pradesh and lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch there, alleging that his account had been hacked.

“The man claimed he didn’t send those photos and someone had hacked his social media account,” said a police source.

During investigation, Madhya Pradesh police zeroed in on the girl’s cousin for the alleged hacking and morphing of the photos.

MP Police’s Crime Branch sent a team to Delhi on Tuesday and arrested him. Family members of the accused meanwhile protested at the police station.

“The motive behind the crime is not clear so far,” said a senior police officer.