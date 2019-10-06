Delhi: Tutor held for killing former student who wanted to marry him

Days after the body of a 22-year-old student was found in a sack, police Saturday arrested her former tuition teacher and his brother-in-law from Karawal Nagar on charges of murder.

According to police, the woman had been pressuring the accused, Naushad Ali (35), to marry her, so he allegedly decided to kill her. On September 26, when she went to meet Ali, he allegedly hit her on the head with a rod and she fell unconscious. Police said he and his brother-in-law, Mohammed Rajiq (28), allegedly put her in a sack and dumped it in a drain. The woman, however, was still alive and died due to drowning.

The woman’s body was found in the drain last Sunday. “On September 26, she left home after telling her parents that she was going to meet her former tutor. She had been missing since then. Her family tried to call her but her phone was switched off. They later lodged an FIR,” a senior police officer said.

Police approached her family members , who identified the woman from her clothes and earrings. During investigation, police went through her call detail records and detained Ali.

“During questioning, he confessed to his crime. He told police that he used to give tuition to students from classes VIII to XII. The woman used to be his student… They later entered into a relationship. She was persuading him to marry her, so he decided to get rid of her,” an officer said, adding that a day after the murder, he celebrated his birthday with his friends at home.

The family had earlier suspected the accused may be involved. “She was studying under the tutor when she was in school. Later, she also started teaching at his centre without informing her family,” said her uncle.